The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,363. The company has a market capitalization of $829.15 million, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The Providence Service has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.39 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $24,139,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $69,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,495.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Providence Service by 4.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Providence Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Providence Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in The Providence Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in The Providence Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

