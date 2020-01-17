The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.76. The Providence Service has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.39 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%.

In other The Providence Service news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $24,139,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $69,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,495.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Providence Service by 83.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

