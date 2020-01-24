The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) General Counsel Sells $162,027.80 in Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The Rubicon Project Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 183.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 2,129,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 28.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 837,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 183,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUBI. Stephens began coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?