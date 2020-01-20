The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of RUBI opened at $10.13 on Friday. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Rubicon Project will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $93,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 83,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $631,300.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,397. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

