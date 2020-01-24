The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Raised to GBX 640 at Credit Suisse Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price objective for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 696 ($9.16).

Shares of LON SGE traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 766 ($10.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 740.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 727.28. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Steve Hare sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £19,642.12 ($25,838.10). Also, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Insiders have sold a total of 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057 over the last quarter.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

