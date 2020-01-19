The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 686.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 695 ($9.14).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital lowered The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 20,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total value of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). Insiders sold a total of 49,138 shares of company stock worth $35,440,057 over the last 90 days.

SGE traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 734.20 ($9.66). The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 740.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 729.04. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 11.12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

