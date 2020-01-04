The Shilla Duty Free unveils Montblanc boutique

International travel retailer The Shilla Duty-Free has partnered with men’s luxury accessories brand Montblanc to unveil a new standalone boutique concept at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The new boutique concept is The Shilla Duty-Free’s latest approach to rejuvenate its fashion and accessories offer, aiming to provide an accessible luxury experience. In homage to Montblanc’s heritage of writing and craftsmanship, the rounded and curved shape of the immersive retail environment, as well as the store’s rear wall furniture designs, are inspired by the art of cursive calligraphy and reminiscent of the “art nouveau era” when Montblanc was founded.

The new Montblanc boutique will offer the brand’s best-selling products across all major categories at HKIA, including writing instruments, watches, leather goods and accessories. A curated selection of premium and unique products such as seasonal limited editions will also be available in store. The store is targeting sophisticated millennials, business travelers and “other discerning clientele”.

The new boutique concept will be offering personalization services for its products, such as artistry limited-edition pieces, engraving services for writing instruments and hot stamping for leather goods.

Montblanc Hong Kong & Macau MD Pierre-Etienne said the company wanted its products to make the travel experience as enjoyable as possible, “leaving room to learn about the world around us, inspiring us to leave our mark”.