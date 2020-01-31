The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.47

The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.47 and traded as low as $49.72. The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 shares last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 745 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43.

The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

