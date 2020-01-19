The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $396.80

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited (LON:WOSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 396.80 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 388.23 ($5.11), with a volume of 12334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.80 ($5.14).

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $928.09 million and a P/E ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 303.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66.

The Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

