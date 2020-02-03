The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ DRI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 70,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $104.25 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

