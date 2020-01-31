The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Western Union's shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is streamlining its business with the sale of SpeepPay and Paymap mortgage payments services business. Its Business Solutions segment has started to show growth after remaining under pressure for three years. Its continuous investment to develop its digital platform enables it to compete with other fintech players entering the remittance industry. Its disciplined capital management is another positive. Its consumer-to-consumer segment is under pressure due to competition in its domestic money transfer business. Increase in expenses weighs on its margin.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

NYSE:WU opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,086,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,334,000 after acquiring an additional 166,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com