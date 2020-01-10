The world’s first Coke cafe in a cinema opens in Malaysia

The first Coke cafe in a cinema complex has opened at the new Toppen Shopping Centre in Tebrau, southern Malaysia.

It forms part of the local TGV Cinemas flagship complex on the rooftop of the centre.

Inspired by 1950s-style American diners, the Coke cafe, dubbed Coke Zone, has an interior divided into several areas, and uses Coca Cola’s famous red as its primary theme colour.

After entering the store, accessible from the mall area and the cinema complex, movie-goers will see a bar with “Coca Cola” sign above it where they can order fresh Coke and snacks like popcorn or confectionery. For the opening, in November, a Christmas-themed area has been created adjacent to the bar with an artificial fireplace and a Christmas tree displayed along with Coca Cola’s artwork, creating an Instagrammable spot.

Large sofas in the central area of Coke Zone provide a space for customers to relax and wait for their movie session. The store also features free high-speed WiFi and charging stations for mobile devices.