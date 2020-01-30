Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Shares Down 1.7%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 178,025 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 380,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 19.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

