TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TXMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

TXMD stock remained flat at $$2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. 618,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,989. The company has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

