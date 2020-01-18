TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,038. The company has a market capitalization of $626.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,544,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,152.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

