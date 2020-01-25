TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.56, approximately 2,972,706 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,880,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $694.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

