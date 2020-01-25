THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Stock Price Down 15%

Shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.58, 775,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 255% from the average session volume of 218,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered THERAPIX BIOSCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

About THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

