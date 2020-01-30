Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Down 5.4% in January

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

TBPH traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,206. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,587,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $135,459,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve