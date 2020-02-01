Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBPH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

TBPH stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

