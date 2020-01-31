Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY20 guidance to $13.49-13.67 EPS and its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 13.49-13.67 EPS.

Shares of TMO opened at $319.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $240.59 and a one year high of $342.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

