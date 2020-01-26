ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.98, approximately 121,613 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 59,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

THMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 87.88% and a negative net margin of 89.98%. On average, analysts expect that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

