ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,724. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 89.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

