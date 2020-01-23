Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.62

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $26.98. Thermon Group shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 58,983 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THR. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $869.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

