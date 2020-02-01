TheStreet Downgrades Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) to C+

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 19.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

