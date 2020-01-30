TheStreet Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to C+

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AUDC. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 794,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $651.37 million, a P/E ratio of 192.10 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in AudioCodes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AudioCodes by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AudioCodes by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AudioCodes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

