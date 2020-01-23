TheStreet Lowers First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 47,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.40. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 953,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Bank by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

