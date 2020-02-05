TheStreet Lowers Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 408,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.40. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.78%. Analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

