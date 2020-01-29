TheStreet Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to “B-“

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

