TheStreet Upgrades Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 138,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,125. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.23. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Secureworks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

