Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), approximately 163,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.16. The company has a market cap of $83.03 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile (ASX:TGM)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its flagship project is the TGME project that include 43 mines covering an area of approximately 62,000 hectares located near the town of Pilgrims Rest in Mpumalanga province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

