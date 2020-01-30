Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter worth $111,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 580,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

