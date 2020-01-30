THK CO LTD/ADR Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of THK CO LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds