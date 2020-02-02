THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. THL Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

THL Credit stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. THL Credit has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that THL Credit will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in THL Credit by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in THL Credit by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in THL Credit by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in THL Credit by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

