Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $126,160.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $115,400.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $120,040.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $121,147.50.

On Monday, October 21st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $126,600.00.

YMAB opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

