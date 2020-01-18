Thomas Mcclelland Sells 1,000 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) VP Thomas Mcclelland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $10,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,780.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?