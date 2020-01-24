Thomas P. Beckley Sells 55,750 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after acquiring an additional 642,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 548,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

