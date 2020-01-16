Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE TRI traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.64. 800,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

