Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

