Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.04.

NYSE TRI opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $80.78.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

