Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,691 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 115.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 487,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,453,000 after acquiring an additional 260,958 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 169.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 241,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,872,000 after acquiring an additional 216,744 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

