Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Thor Industries stock remained flat at $$81.84 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 727,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 136.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

