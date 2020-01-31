Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 9,830,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 629,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

