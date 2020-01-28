Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of THO opened at $80.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

