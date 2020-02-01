ThreeD Capital (CNSX:IDK) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 1,854,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9,630% from the average daily volume of 19,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About ThreeD Capital (CNSX:IDK)

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

