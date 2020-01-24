Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, approximately 15,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 28,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THBRU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,000,000.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THBRU)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

