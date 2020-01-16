Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc (OTCMKTS:THMG) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 43,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 568% from the average session volume of 6,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.48.

About Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

