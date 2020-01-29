THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.13. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts forecast that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com