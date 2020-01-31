ThyssenKrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading Down 0.1%

ThyssenKrupp AG (ETR:TKA) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €11.61 ($13.49) and last traded at €11.74 ($13.65), 3,762,143 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €11.75 ($13.66).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

