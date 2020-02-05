ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.95 ($17.38) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.52 ($15.72).

FRA TKA traded up €0.25 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting €10.85 ($12.62). 2,723,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.94. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

