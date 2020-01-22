ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Financial Analysis

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Risk and Volatility

ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThyssenKrupp -0.78% -12.62% -1.10% DeNA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of DeNA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ThyssenKrupp and DeNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThyssenKrupp 1 0 0 0 1.00 DeNA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and DeNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThyssenKrupp $40.43 billion 0.20 $10.71 million N/A N/A DeNA $1.12 billion 2.07 $114.38 million $0.79 20.14

DeNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThyssenKrupp.

Summary

DeNA beats ThyssenKrupp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. It also operates MOV, a taxi dispatch app; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; and Robot Shuttle, a driverless shared transportation service. In addition, the company offers MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; KenCoM, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Aruite Otoku, a walking app; SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; and Pococha, a social live streaming community. Further, it provides Everystar, a mobile Website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; MyAnimeList, a Website for anime fans; Hacka Doll, a news aggregation app specialized for fans of anime, manga, video games, and other otaku topics; Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones; Paygent that provides payment collection services for businesses; and Shumee-to Club, a social networking Website. Additionally, the company operates Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohama DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders sports services. DeNA Co., Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.